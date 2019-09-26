Rock Point Advisors Holding in W. P. Carey (WPC) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Shareholder Hartford Financial Management Lifted Holding by $407,960

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The institutional investor held 58,102 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, up from 49,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 379,533 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W. P. Carey (WPC) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 43,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 85,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in W. P. Carey for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $90.56. About 434,700 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.19M for 17.97 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $219.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (NYSE:ING) by 32,765 shares to 768,363 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 104,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold WBS shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 78.21 million shares or 3.50% less from 81.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 25,373 shares stake. Jcsd Cap Ltd Liability has 0.48% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 15,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 145,259 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 18,851 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 119,852 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Citadel Llc accumulated 452,476 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 18,149 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt has 0.62% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 209,442 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 10,441 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 180,014 were reported by Amer Gru Inc. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Citigroup owns 39,767 shares. Sky Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has 9,336 shares.