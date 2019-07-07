Rock Point Advisors Holding in Triumph Group (TGI) Decreased by $1.74 Million; Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Cut Its Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $539,648

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,118 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20M, down from 83,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 91,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 335,013 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, down from 426,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 288,592 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 4.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 15/05/2018 – TGI Fridays Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners — Two Years in a Row; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH REACHED PACTS TO DIVEST THREE BUSINESSES; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 10/04/2018 – TGI PRODUCT SUPPORT REPORTS LTA EXTENSION WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 26/03/2018 – Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group Capital Structure Update; 02/05/2018 – TGI Updates: Completes Filing of Two Quarterly Reports for The Period Ending October 31, 2017 and January 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP EXPECTS TO PAY 17% TAX RATE FOR FY 2019; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 Rev $3.3B-$3.4B; 11/04/2018 – TGI Group R&D Facility for Electric Vehicles; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,921 shares to 68,482 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15 million was sold by Dumais Michael R. Another trade for 862 shares valued at $104,916 was sold by Bailey Robert J..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rdl Fin Inc holds 2,398 shares. 175,835 are held by Heritage Investors Management. Tokio Marine Asset Management Communication Limited holds 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 1,976 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.09% or 103,123 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Dc invested in 381,768 shares. Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,566 shares. Raymond James And stated it has 941,010 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated holds 253,625 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt has 0.69% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 13,128 shares. Douglass Winthrop Lc stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 14,524 were reported by Torch Wealth Mngmt Lc. 6,797 were reported by Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Wealthquest invested in 0.08% or 1,580 shares. Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Diversified Trust Company reported 6,096 shares.

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 47.06% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TGI’s profit will be $26.64M for 11.62 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 19,888 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 1,367 shares. Bridgeway Capital accumulated 87,000 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 48,368 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 6,544 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 84,685 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.02% or 6.13M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 645,636 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 411,035 shares stake. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 83 shares. Ameritas reported 4,259 shares stake. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). James reported 31,475 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $249,200 activity.