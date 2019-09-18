Rock Point Advisors Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Cut by $562,680 as Market Valuation Declined; As Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Stock Price Rose, Markel Has Lowered Its Holding by $34.47 Million

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 10,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 48,109 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, down from 58,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.53M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit

Markel Corp decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 66.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp analyzed 703,500 shares as the company's stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 362,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.93M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 392,023 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year's $0.78 per share. OAK's profit will be $108.55M for 19.65 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55M for 19.65 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 4,984 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 3,815 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 5,511 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 20,692 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Network Lc invested in 0.02% or 7,695 shares. Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Corp Delaware reported 0.1% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Omers Administration Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 339,100 shares. Alpine Llc owns 154,000 shares. Adirondack Rech & Management has 61,745 shares. Cibc World Markets owns 10,705 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 21,616 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 140,000 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based Moon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 3.37 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 105,800 shares.

Markel Corp, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 12,600 shares to 67,600 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp Class A (NYSE:HEI.A) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $219.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) by 268,120 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $14.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group by 86,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (NYSE:ING).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains