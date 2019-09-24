Rock Point Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Triumph Group (TGI) as Market Value Rose; Timessquare Capital Management Has Lowered Its Tableau Software Cla (DATA) Position as Stock Rose

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 17,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 352,696 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08M, up from 335,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 490,807 shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – ON MARCH 28, SOLD TRIUMPH STRUCTURES – LONG ISLAND LLC TO AERO STRUCTURES LONG ISLAND INC; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 15/05/2018 – TGI Fridays Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners — Two Years in a Row; 23/03/2018 – Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group to Re-Domicile to Delaware and Change its Capital Structure; 24/05/2018 – TGI Fridays owner Electra Private Equity set for sale; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO EXPECTS POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN FY 2019-20; 12/04/2018 – TGI Fridays Partners with SessionM to Raise the Bar on Personalized Guest Experiences; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – REACHED AGREEMENTS FOR DIVESTITURE OF THREE BUSINESSES; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss/Shr $6.04

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Cla (DATA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 48,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 418,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.46M, down from 466,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc. Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 13,800 shares to 509,000 shares, valued at $93.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Inc by 2,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cision Ltd..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pension Serv invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 0.07% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Salem Invest Counselors owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Arrowstreet Lp reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 14,900 were reported by Bridgeway Capital Mngmt. 85,000 were accumulated by Adage Capital Grp Ltd Liability. Hmi Ltd accumulated 1.61M shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested in 313,800 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 4 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt LP owns 127,018 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. South State Corporation holds 0.84% or 44,185 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,000 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte holds 0.41% or 13,585 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Co, Washington-based fund reported 89 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold TGI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 2.73% less from 49.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Graham Communication Invest Advsrs Lp invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Personal Cap Corp owns 227,177 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 16,973 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc reported 30,920 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 15,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) or 367 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Group has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited owns 20,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Limited Co holds 1.17 million shares. Victory Capital Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Lsv Asset Management reported 200,237 shares. State Street holds 3.08M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Bank Of America De owns 230,674 shares. 860,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.