Rock Point Advisors Has Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $562,680; Stock Value Declined; Infosys LTD (INFY) Holder Axiom International Investors Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 10,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 48,109 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, down from 58,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 5.02M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 1.82M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 168,600 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 4.07M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – Infosys Full-Year Revenue Guidance Matches Estimate: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE, CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY,; 02/05/2018 – Infosys and Astound Partner to Deliver Better Service Experience Through an AI Enhanced Enterprise Service Management Café; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE AND CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY, WONGDOODY; 14/03/2018 – INFOSYS WILL OPEN HARTFORD TECH, INNOVATION HUB, CREATE 1K JOBS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- APPROVED CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY AFTER TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION STRATEGIC, OPERATIONAL CASH REQUIREMENTS OF COMPANY IN MEDIUM TERM; 13/04/2018 – Infosys CEO’s Strategy Hints at More Hiring in U.S.: TOPLive; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION FOR CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $75 MLN; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS: / MEDIA RELEASE (REVISED)

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $219.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (NYSE:ING) by 32,765 shares to 768,363 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) by 268,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.89 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 688,501 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Department reported 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Llc owns 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,573 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 6.10 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested 1.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nordea Invest Management stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.55% or 598,234 shares in its portfolio. Eqis has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Schnieders Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt holds 4.49% or 291,975 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Livingston Group Incorporated Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested in 44,836 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Company has invested 1.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wharton Business Grp Limited invested 1.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 11,077 shares to 113,660 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 5,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $579.16M for 20.95 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.