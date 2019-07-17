Rock Point Advisors Has Raised Its American International Group (AIG) Position by $656,610; Pembroke Management LTD Has Lifted Holding in Cra International (CRAI) by $4.11 Million as Valuation Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Cra International (CRAI) by 59.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 82,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,950 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 138,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Cra International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 15,650 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 24.62% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q Rev $99.5M; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 57c; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 15,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 75,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 1.14M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CRAI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 1.85% more from 6.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 12,227 shares. Millennium Lc reported 100,530 shares stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 9 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). 112 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 78,419 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Mellon has 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 79,502 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 132,040 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has 47,414 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 11,330 were accumulated by Century Inc. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 5,873 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0.02% or 38,800 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Llc reported 36,051 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated owns 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 18,746 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 125,525 shares to 261,409 shares, valued at $26.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 30,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,261 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Com Va accumulated 239,450 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Thrivent For Lutherans has 638,713 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 13,736 shares stake. Wesbanco Bancshares holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 13,324 shares. 491,043 were reported by Voya Investment Management Limited Company. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 17,910 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 16,395 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research reported 6,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 38,946 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3.99M shares. Huntington National Bank holds 0% or 4,691 shares. Jane Street Gru Inc Limited Liability holds 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 245,918 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.34% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 115,972 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 23,859 shares to 87,966 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,441 shares, and cut its stake in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC).