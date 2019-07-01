Rock Point Advisors Has Raised By $1.82 Million Its Pgt (PGTI) Position; Gogo (GOGO) Sellers Increased By 4.91% Their Shorts

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased Pgt Inc (PGTI) stake by 105.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Point Advisors Llc acquired 140,365 shares as Pgt Inc (PGTI)’s stock declined 12.56%. The Rock Point Advisors Llc holds 273,170 shares with $3.78 million value, up from 132,805 last quarter. Pgt Inc now has $969.15M valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 114,654 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 16.28% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 EPS 81c-EPS 98c; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) had an increase of 4.91% in short interest. GOGO’s SI was 30.53M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.91% from 29.10 million shares previously. With 1.63 million avg volume, 19 days are for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s short sellers to cover GOGO’s short positions. The SI to Gogo Inc’s float is 66.53%. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 596,526 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 05/03/2018 – Gogo CEO Is Going Away, Replaced By Top Investor — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SAYS IN PLANNING PROCESS ON REV. GROWTH, STREAMLINE OPS; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Gogo To ‘CCC+’; Otlk Neg; Debt Rtgs Lowered; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 – GOGO NAMES OAKLEIGH THORNE AS PRESIDENT-CEO; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence; 05/03/2018 – GOGO BOARD AND SMALL MADE MUTUAL DECISION FOR STEP DOWN; 05/03/2018 Gogo Appoints Oakleigh Thorne As President And Chief Executive Officer; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) stake by 23,859 shares to 87,966 valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) stake by 25,838 shares and now owns 189,642 shares. Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was reduced too.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $157,440 activity. $56,240 worth of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) shares were bought by Jackson Jeffrey T. Feintuch Richard D also bought $58,150 worth of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) on Monday, March 4.

Among 4 analysts covering PGT Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PGT Innovations had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $20 target in Monday, March 11 report. Dougherty maintained PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ack Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 435,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Co has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 119,810 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 160,057 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 99,369 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 7,765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 3.52 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 1.55M shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 53,276 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Cwm Limited Liability reported 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 17,199 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 419,634 shares. Hood River Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 686,730 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc stated it has 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity. $1.21 million worth of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was bought by TOWNSEND CHARLES C on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Gogo Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Interest reported 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,828 shares stake. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 9,970 shares. Highbridge Cap Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 175,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 1.64 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 74,485 shares. 175,907 are held by Barclays Public Limited Com. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 23,826 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 72,607 shares. 3,454 were reported by Walleye Trading Llc. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company owns 1.07M shares. Northern Corp owns 690,552 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 88,888 shares. Teton invested in 65,000 shares. Hodges Capital Management accumulated 763,900 shares.

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-flight connectivity and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $360.85 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial Aviation North America , Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). It currently has negative earnings. The CA-NA segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America.

Among 2 analysts covering Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gogo had 6 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co.

