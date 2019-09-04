Rock Point Advisors Has Lowered Its W. P. Carey (WPC) Holding; Junto Capital Management LP Trimmed Walmart (WMT) Holding

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 15.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 99,379 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 525,567 shares with $51.26M value, down from 624,946 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $322.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.64. About 5.94 million shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO CURB OPIOID FILL LIMIT TO NO MORE THAN SEVEN DAYS; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T by 2020; 25/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Posts Double-Digit Profit Growth; 04/05/2018 – The founders of Walmart and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos were among those to lose more than $100 million; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – Walmart Said It Would Cut CEO’s Bonus Last Year, and Then Didn’t; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 09/05/2018 – WALMART’S FLIPKART INVESTMENT INCLUDES $2B NEW EQUITY FUNDING

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased W. P. Carey (WPC) stake by 19.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 20,923 shares as W. P. Carey (WPC)’s stock rose 9.30%. The Rock Point Advisors Llc holds 85,769 shares with $6.72M value, down from 106,692 last quarter. W. P. Carey now has $15.37B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.01. About 639,950 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $212.75M for 18.06 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,819 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.05% or 665,690 shares. 1,006 are owned by Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,608 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 38,175 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 10,000 shares. First Advsr LP stated it has 0.07% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Insight 2811 has 0.99% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 16,477 shares. California-based Strategic Wealth Advisors Lc has invested 0.11% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 22,600 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.05% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 12,489 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.13% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Ent Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 76 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79’s average target is -13.20% below currents $91.01 stock price. W.P. Carey had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio – Jane's July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha" on September 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Successful Crisis Investing (With Dividends!) – Investorplace.com" published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "The W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Investment Management Ltd Com accumulated 61,840 shares. Mai Cap Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 18,459 shares. Burke & Herbert Commercial Bank & Commerce invested in 18,058 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 14,175 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). New England & Retirement Grp Incorporated holds 0.22% or 5,043 shares in its portfolio. Bailard Inc holds 6,118 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 75,200 shares. Burney invested in 0.4% or 65,790 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 13,764 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 32,691 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Violich has 0.16% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Verity Verity Ltd Liability Company reported 90,874 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 44,625 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 4,240 shares in its portfolio.

Junto Capital Management Lp increased Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) stake by 94,013 shares to 604,253 valued at $42.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) stake by 840,474 shares and now owns 1.67M shares. Worldpay Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 26.54 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Walmart has $12800 highest and $10700 lowest target. $118.29’s average target is 3.18% above currents $114.64 stock price. Walmart had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $12000 target in Friday, August 16 report. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 17. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 17 report. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "If You Had Bought Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 57% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance" on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "New boss for Walmart Canada – Seeking Alpha" published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Walmart Mexico offers same-day delivery – Seeking Alpha" on September 03, 2019.