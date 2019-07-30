Rock Point Advisors Has Lowered Its Triumph Group (TGI) Holding by $1.74 Million; Freestone Capital Holdings Position in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Cut by $417,528

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 15,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,060 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 54,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 29.01 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 34.00 FROM USD 33.00; RATING HOLD; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 31% in 2018, BofA Leads; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads; 21/03/2018 – The Paypers: Bank of America expands mobile wallet options; 08/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Incorporated (Order Under Rule 506(d)(2)(ii) of ohe Securities Act of 1933; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 16/03/2018 – BofA European boss to step down; 04/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 05/05/2018 – Bank of America says the dollar volume of physician mortgages it has issued has increased ninefold between 2008 and 2017

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 91,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 335,013 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, down from 426,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 352,297 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 4.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 3, SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL ASSETS OF APU REPAIR PRODUCT LINE OF TRIUMPH AVIATION SERVICES ASIA LTD TO TURBINEAERO REPAIR LTD; 05/03/2018 Barona Resort & Casino Welcomes Club Barona Members Home with Exciting TGI Thursdays Lottery from March 8 – April 26; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Triumph Group; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH TARGETING EARNING 30% OF REVENUE FROM DEFENSE CONTRACTS; 12/04/2018 – TGI Fridays Partners with SessionM to Raise the Bar on Personalized Guest Experiences; 10/04/2018 – TGI PRODUCT SUPPORT REPORTS LTA EXTENSION WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 16/03/2018 – Triumph Group Revenue May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Limited Co stated it has 1,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sasco Inc Ct reported 0.04% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Rock Point Advisors Lc has 3% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) or 16,808 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management has 0.25% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 18,753 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 84,685 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 20,262 shares stake. Piedmont Invest Advisors has 12,459 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Liability has 10,371 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc reported 0.78% stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 32 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 26,078 shares.

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TGI’s profit will be $22.02 million for 12.09 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.87% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $249,200 activity.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 107,103 shares to 346,626 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 4,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,666 are held by Sandy Spring Commercial Bank. Bronson Point Ltd owns 200,000 shares. Uss Mngmt Ltd holds 0.78% or 2.50 million shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Highland Ltd Liability Corporation reported 573,054 shares. Fiduciary Com has 200,763 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 11,233 were accumulated by Fort Point Cap Lc. Covington holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 252,830 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Finemark Fincl Bank And Trust reported 46,036 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Qcm Cayman holds 7,698 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinebridge Lp invested in 1.6% or 2.86M shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 155,268 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.74 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.