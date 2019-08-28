Rock Point Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in First Bancorp Pr (FBP) as Shares Declined; U S Global Investors Has Increased Its Position in Iamgold (IAG) by $750,000

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp Pr (FBP) by 31.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 183,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 402,231 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 585,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp Pr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 377,433 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q Net $33.1M; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Press Release: Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.0434 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9634. About 2.65M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 11,300 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 14,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,558 shares, and cut its stake in Nem Us 04/18/19 C37 (Call) (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 300,438 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). D E Shaw & Co owns 1.78M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 20,787 shares stake. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). 589,586 are held by Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Ltd. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 13,547 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Kbc Gp Nv owns 0.01% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 111,146 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 17,570 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company stated it has 98,659 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability reported 1.44M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Campbell And Inv Adviser Llc invested in 23,603 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 147,503 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 938,976 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $42.77 million for 11.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

