Rock Point Advisors Has Lowered First Bancorp Pr (FBP) Stake; Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Sentiment Is 2.03

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased First Bancorp Pr (FBP) stake by 31.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 183,420 shares as First Bancorp Pr (FBP)’s stock declined 6.25%. The Rock Point Advisors Llc holds 402,231 shares with $4.61 million value, down from 585,651 last quarter. First Bancorp Pr now has $2.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 1.15M shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 37.80% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 16/04/2018 – First BanCorp to Announce 1Q 2018 Results on April 27, 2018; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania (UVSP) investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.58, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 67 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 33 reduced and sold holdings in Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania. The institutional investors in our database now own: 18.56 million shares, up from 18.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 28 Increased: 38 New Position: 29.

More notable recent Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Univest Financial Corporation to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Univest Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UVSP) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) May Not Be As Risky Than You Think – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding firm for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $761.77 million. It operates through three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 14.22 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $62,600 activity.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 4.52% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation for 1.05 million shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 378,727 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 189,452 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 104,743 shares.

The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 33,817 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) has declined 14.97% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP)

Analysts await Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 61.76% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.34 per share. UVSP’s profit will be $16.11M for 11.82 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Univest Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.04% or 2.17 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 3,532 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 114,000 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Tru, North Carolina-based fund reported 15,589 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). North Star Invest Mgmt stated it has 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Fmr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5.91M shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 5.47 million shares. Parametrica Management Ltd has 29,311 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Northern Tru Corp reported 2.64 million shares stake. Alps Inc invested in 45,712 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 13,547 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.13% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).