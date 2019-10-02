Rock Point Advisors Has Lifted Position in Ameresco (AMRC) by $1.46 Million as Stock Price Declined; Mueller Inds (MLI) Holding Held by Jpmorgan Chase & Company

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Mueller Inds Inc (MLI) by 60.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 51,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 137,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, up from 85,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Mueller Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 23,393 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI); 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameresco (AMRC) by 54.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 104,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The institutional investor held 293,830 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, up from 189,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameresco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $730.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 13,615 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.52; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN; 05/03/2018 Ameresco Partners with Junction City School District for Energy Savings Performance Contract; 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EPS 55c-EPS 65c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold MLI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 51.25 million shares or 0.50% less from 51.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James invested 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 23,300 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 268,572 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & Company holds 3,000 shares. 41,197 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. National Bank Of New York Mellon owns 915,456 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Walthausen Lc invested in 205,253 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 0.01% or 474,143 shares. Victory Incorporated holds 1.35 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Franklin Res Inc holds 971,594 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 0% or 8,365 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 14,726 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 206,703 shares. 175,090 were reported by Savings Bank Of America Corporation De. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 99,800 shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Med Reit Inc by 30,477 shares to 79,364 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (Call) by 129,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (Call).

