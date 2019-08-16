Rock Point Advisors Has Lifted Its American International Group (AIG) Stake; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder United Asset Strategies Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 6,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 53,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $142.41. About 1.21 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 15,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 90,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 75,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 4.06 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Camping World Breaks Down After Q2 Earnings Miss: Wall Street Reacts – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Simon Property Group: Take This Opportunity To Buy An Undervalued REIT Gem – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How To Look At Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,798 shares to 432,806 shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 39,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 50,413 shares to 662,011 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 7,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,807 shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.