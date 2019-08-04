Rock Point Advisors Has Lifted Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Position by $1.52 Million as Shares Declined; As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Rose, Choate Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $415,336

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 126,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 735,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, up from 608,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 4.55 million shares traded or 48.31% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 19/04/2018 – MERKO EHITUS AS MRK1T.TL SAYS KJK FUND SICAV-SIF (ON ING LUXEMBOURG S.A. AIF ACCOUNT) STAKE DECREASED BELOW 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-ING Groep to expand debt capital markets business into US – FT; 29/05/2018 – POLYUS PLZL POLYUS SIGNS $70M CREDIT LINE FROM ING; 13/03/2018 – Under pressure, ING scraps plan to raise CEO pay; 30/05/2018 – UMICORE SA UMI.BR : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 53 EUROS FROM 29 EUROS; 23/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI DEPOSIT RTGS RAISED TO A2 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – ING SEES 10%-20% DROP IN COHESION FUNDS FOR POLAND IN EU BUDGET; 14/03/2018 – MANDATE: ING GROEP EUR 12NC7, USD 10NC5 TIER 2 NOTES; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Turk Ekonomi Bankasi, QNB Finansbank, ING Bank and Denizbank; 02/05/2018 – Ing Bank Luxembourg SA Buys 1.3% Position in Mitie

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 43.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 1,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 2,045 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 3,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $341.16. About 621,727 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp Pr (NYSE:FBP) by 183,420 shares to 402,231 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 37,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,055 shares, and cut its stake in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 10,993 shares to 29,421 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 14,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00 million for 17.99 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.