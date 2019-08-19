Rock Point Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING); As Allstate (ALL) Valuation Rose, Front Barnett Associates Boosted Its Holding by $305,500

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.22. About 1.95M shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL)

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 126,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 735,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, up from 608,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 5.80M shares traded or 67.96% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 23/04/2018 – ING AGM ADOPTS ANNUAL ACCOUNTS 2017 :INGA NA; 27/03/2018 – Noble Group Says 55% of Creditors Back Debt Plan as ING Joins; 08/03/2018 – ING Proposes More Than 50% Increase in Pay of CEO Ralph Hamers; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL SAYS NO DECISIONS MADE ON BUYING ING LIFE KOREA; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief ‘s 50% pay rise; 08/03/2018 – ING angers Dutch politicians with CEO pay rise plan; 22/03/2018 – ING Groep NV CDS Widens 11 Bps; 30/05/2018 – Maeil Biz News: Shinhan Financial withdraws from takeover bid for ING Life Insurance; 12/03/2018 – KB FINL: PLANS ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF ING LIFE NOT FINALIZED; 21/05/2018 – Ing Bank Luxembourg SA Buys 1% Position in Greencore Group

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. F&V Management Ltd owns 68,070 shares. Eqis Management Inc owns 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,235 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.12% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Endurance Wealth owns 772 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Manufacturers Life Company The holds 355,518 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. National Registered Investment Advisor stated it has 4,637 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.04% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,240 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 2,293 shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department invested in 0.04% or 3,863 shares. Amg National Bank owns 0.05% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 7,937 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 44,768 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Research And Mgmt reported 985 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 92,471 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” on August 05, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks won’t bottom until panic gets more extreme, BofA’s Stephen Suttmeier suggests – CNBC” published on August 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “GigCapital, Inc. Receives Non-Compliance Notice from NYSE – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SEABULK COMPLETES FIRST METHANOL PARCEL CHEMICAL SHIPMENT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04 million and $620.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,417 shares to 77,403 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 2,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,159 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ING – Time To Exit This High Yielding Dutch Bank – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ING Groep declares EUR 0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Recommends Buying 3 High Earnings-Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ING: Buying Commerzbank Now Makes Overwhelming Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ING Groep N.V. (ING) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.