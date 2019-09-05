Rock Point Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by $703,035; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Utah Retirement Systems Has Increased Position

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 13,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 65,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 51,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 4.94M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 27/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Delta Air Lines’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 05/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Delta says only “a small subset” of customers were affected, with payment information exposed from; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 94,959 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, up from 93,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $241.07. About 1.64M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 25,255 shares to 20,314 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,612 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Lc accumulated 151,302 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moors Cabot invested in 2,318 shares. 12,479 are held by Hemenway Llc. Barometer Capital Management holds 81,082 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,744 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,634 shares. Fiduciary accumulated 71,718 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt Com invested in 1.15% or 387,230 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 127,126 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset has invested 0.5% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 5,220 shares. Natl Pension Ser stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Valley National Advisers has 61 shares. Live Your Vision stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.2% or 12,988 shares.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 1,656 shares to 24,441 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,132 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Great Job Delta! – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air fares break higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Delta Air Lines Stock Remains Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at SKYW & HA, DAL’s Traffic Report & More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.