Rock Point Advisors Has Decreased Triumph Group (TGI) Stake; Last Week Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Akebia Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, August 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Piper Jaffray. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. See Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Maintain

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased Triumph Group Inc (TGI) stake by 21.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 91,460 shares as Triumph Group Inc (TGI)’s stock rose 6.04%. The Rock Point Advisors Llc holds 335,013 shares with $6.39 million value, down from 426,473 last quarter. Triumph Group Inc now has $1.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 157,337 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/05/2018 – TGI EXPECTS FY19 CASH TO BE BETTER THAN $330M OUTFLOW IN FY18; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss/Shr $6.04; 11/04/2018 – TGI Group R&D Facility for Electric Vehicles; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH REACHED PACTS TO DIVEST THREE BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH ANGLING FOR ROLE ON NEW COMMERCIAL SUPERSONIC JETS; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Triumph Group; 03/04/2018 – Inventure Foods Expands TGI Fridays® Snack Line With New Party Bites and Potato Skins Varieties; 03/04/2018 – Triumph Partners with Gulfstream to Optimize Business Jet Structures Supply Chain; 17/04/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $249,200 activity. $249,200 worth of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shares were sold by SILVESTRI JOSEPH.

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Major US Carrier Selects Triumph For Interior MRO Services – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Share Price Is Down 71% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Triumph Group Inc (TGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Triumph Group Inc (TGI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Triumph Delivers First Ramp Structures For V-22 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Triumph Group had 4 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 84,685 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.11% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Victory Mngmt has 1.07 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,981 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Serv Inc stated it has 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 6,463 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.04% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) or 76,014 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 217,338 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 4,259 shares. Metropolitan Life Com has invested 0.04% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Jane Street Group Llc accumulated 0% or 80,371 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 2,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor biology. The company has market cap of $423.72 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a HIF portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,309 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.26 million shares. Blair William & Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Ameritas Inv Prns owns 6,668 shares. 11,209 are owned by Principal Fincl Group Inc. Ameriprise accumulated 64,356 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 8.48 million shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Dafna Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 715,538 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P has 21,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial owns 31,255 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability stated it has 1.26M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nantahala Capital Ltd owns 4.94M shares for 1.26% of their portfolio.