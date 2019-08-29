Rock Point Advisors Has Decreased Stryker (SYK) Holding by $326,232; Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holder Peddock Capital Advisors Has Increased Position

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 1,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 24,441 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, down from 26,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $221.88. About 263,836 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 8,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $138.61. About 4.35 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,043 shares to 22,718 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum V (EFAV) by 5,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,266 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.78 million for 29.19 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.