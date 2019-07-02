Rock Point Advisors Has Decreased Popular (BPOP) Position as Shares Declined; Grs Advisors Boosted Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position by $3.42 Million

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 841,941 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Popular (BPOP) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 13,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,970 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 86,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Popular for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 268,351 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 38.98% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.49 million for 8.35 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.96% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $494,512 activity. MONZON GILBERTO also sold $216,512 worth of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) on Wednesday, February 6.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 30,403 shares to 48,227 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 25,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,024 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

