Rock Point Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Triumph Group (TGI) by $1.74 Million; Whitnell & Co Cut Holding in Newell Brands (NWL) by $336,000 as Stock Declined

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 92.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1,788 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 922,539 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – Starboard Value LP Has 3.8% Stake in Newell; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD’S; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Newell Brands Inc.’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook to Negative; 01/05/2018 – Starboard Sees Newell Worth $48 a Share on Cost Savings Alone; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Former Newell director Martin Franklin says he may buy Newell assets; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IN ADDITION TO EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR NEWELL, “NEW BOARD BE EQUALLY AND SIMULTANEOUSLY FOCUSED ON OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS AVAILABLE”; 20/03/2018 – Starboard: Ian Ashken, Domenico De Sole, Martin Franklin, and James Lillie to Withdraw Names From Newell Board Nomination; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Director Nominees to the Newell Board at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board agree to buy stake if elected; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT STARBOARD ON NWL

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 91,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 335,013 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, down from 426,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 71,037 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 14/05/2018 – Triumph Group Announces Update on Divestiture Progress; 03/04/2018 – TGI Thursdays Lottery Continues at Barona Resort & Casino Through April 26; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO DANIEL CROWLEY COMMENTS DURING EARNINGS WEBCAST; 16/05/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group $6.91/Shr Impairment Charge; 15/05/2018 – TGI Fridays Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners — Two Years in a Row; 05/03/2018 Barona Resort & Casino Welcomes Club Barona Members Home with Exciting TGI Thursdays Lottery from March 8 – April 26; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 Rev $3.3B-$3.4B; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 21

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,858 shares to 24,538 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 837 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 16,087 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 70,350 are held by Twin Capital Management. Calamos Advisors holds 17,525 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 47,232 shares or 0% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 57,529 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 181,121 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt reported 205,493 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 381,890 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 112,071 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 2.03 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 70,522 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 51,908 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 12,070 shares.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $232.26M for 7.23 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Smith Graham & Ltd Partnership accumulated 442,671 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 6,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd has 35,980 shares. 90,800 are held by Swiss Retail Bank. Quantbot Techs Lp invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Grp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,610 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 83 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 84,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 35,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 68,120 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.04% or 60,079 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TGI’s profit will be $30.03 million for 8.43 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.