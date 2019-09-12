Rock Point Advisors Has Decreased Holding in W. P. Carey (WPC) as Stock Price Rose; Alexandria Capital Upped Take (TTWO) Position by $310,185

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W. P. Carey (WPC) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 43,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 85,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in W. P. Carey for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 551,897 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 44,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06M, up from 41,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $122.62. About 3.18M shares traded or 127.30% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Insight 2811 Inc has 0.91% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 3,976 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,600 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested in 1,743 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Private Ocean has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 92 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Df Dent Communication invested in 5,095 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blair William And Company Il reported 77,785 shares. Natl Pension Service reported 13,031 shares. Moreover, Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 5,975 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp reported 24,655 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) reported 3,739 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa has 2.05% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.5% or 74,275 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 20,466 shares.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $219.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (NYSE:ING) by 32,765 shares to 768,363 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolent Health Inc by 191,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.20 million for 17.50 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 32,532 shares to 70,914 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 22,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,991 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).