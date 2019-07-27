Rock Point Advisors Has Cut Triumph Group (TGI) Position; Vanguard Group Has Trimmed By $1.06 Million Its Ecopetrol S A (EC) Stake

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Ecopetrol S A (EC) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc sold 50,398 shares as Ecopetrol S A (EC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 2.95M shares with $63.17M value, down from 3.00M last quarter. Ecopetrol S A now has $37.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 377,022 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 19.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SEES OIL OUTPUT AT 715K-725K B/D IN 2018: CEO; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL HAS REDUCED FOREIGN CRUDE IMPORTS TO 30 PCT OF CARTAGENA REFINERY’S INPUT VS 55-60 PCT A YEAR AGO -CEO; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SEEKS TO BUY OIL RESERVES, ESPECIALLY MEXICO, BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – Ecopetrol 1Q Net COP2.817T; 24/05/2018 – ECOPETROL SA EC.N : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL TO HAVE MORE SOLID FINANCES W/HIGHER OIL PRICES: CEO; 03/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SAYS LISAMA 158 WELL & SPILL HAVE BEEN SEALED; 09/04/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A. Reports Liquidation of One of Its Subsidiariesin Spain; 13/03/2018 – Colombia’s Ecopetrol to pre-pay $350 mln in bonds; 30/05/2018 – Latam Products Tenders Summary-Colombia’s Ecopetrol seeks diluent naphtha

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased Triumph Group Inc (TGI) stake by 21.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 91,460 shares as Triumph Group Inc (TGI)’s stock declined 6.60%. The Rock Point Advisors Llc holds 335,013 shares with $6.39 million value, down from 426,473 last quarter. Triumph Group Inc now has $1.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 352,889 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 4.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – REACHED AGREEMENTS FOR DIVESTITURE OF THREE BUSINESSES; 14/05/2018 – Triumph Group Announces Update on Divestiture Progress; 10/04/2018 – Triumph’s Support Accessory Services Business Based out of Grand Prairie, Texas, Will Service LRUs for the V2500, PW2000 and PW4000 Engine Models Through 2019; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triumph Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGI); 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – BUSINESSES GENERATED REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN IN TRIUMPH GROUP’S FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 16/05/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH IN CONTRACT TALKS THAT WILL AFFECT FY19 CASH GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – AGREEMENT INCLUDES PLAN FOR REALLOCATION OF WORK BETWEEN TRIUMPH’S TULSA, NASHVILLE FACILITIES & GULFSTREAM’S SAVANNAH OPERATION; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO DANIEL CROWLEY COMMENTS DURING EARNINGS WEBCAST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold EC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 54.88 million shares or 7.60% less from 59.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 565,007 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) or 27 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 125,288 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 0% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 15,885 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has 60,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Co accumulated 0.17% or 4.36 million shares. The New Jersey-based Harding Loevner Lp has invested 0.08% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 6.80 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 14,828 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Earnest Prns Lc holds 0% or 95 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Analysts await Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EC’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 8.23 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Ecopetrol S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecopetrol reports discovery of crude in Boranda-2 ST well at Rionegro, Santander – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ministry of Mines and Energy of Brazil authorizes the transfer of 10% stake in Saturno block to Ecopetrol – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colombia grants oil contracts to Ecopetrol, Gran Tierra, others – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Long-Term Project Activities Are Strong, But Debt Overload Is Saipem’s Problem – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Vanguard Group Inc increased Chuys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) stake by 299,828 shares to 956,604 valued at $21.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 41,496 shares and now owns 33.58 million shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0% or 191,924 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 70,196 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability owns 366,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 68,120 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 15,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walthausen & Limited Company holds 126,180 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 16,016 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 754,668 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 200,237 shares. Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 5.16M shares. 20,262 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) invested in 1,174 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $249,200 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 SILVESTRI JOSEPH sold $249,200 worth of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) or 11,000 shares.

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Triumph Group Inc (TGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Triumph Group Nearly Doubled in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Major US Carrier Selects Triumph For Interior MRO Services – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Triumph Delivers First Ramp Structures For V-22 – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Share Price Is Down 71% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Triumph Group had 4 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Cowen & Co.