Rock Point Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in Triumph Group (TGI) by $389,026 as Stock Price Rose; Capital Investment Advisors Raised Its Regency Centers (REG) Holding

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 17,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 352,696 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08M, up from 335,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 412,961 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 07/05/2018 – Triumph Geared Solutions Recognized by Sikorsky with Supplier of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 Rev $3.3B-$3.4B; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 3, SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL ASSETS OF APU REPAIR PRODUCT LINE OF TRIUMPH AVIATION SERVICES ASIA LTD TO TURBINEAERO REPAIR LTD; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – ON MARCH 28, SOLD TRIUMPH STRUCTURES – LONG ISLAND LLC TO AERO STRUCTURES LONG ISLAND INC; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH IN CONTRACT TALKS THAT WILL AFFECT FY19 CASH GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group $6.91/Shr Impairment Charge; 30/05/2018 – TGI Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Welcomes New Member to the Advisory Board; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP CONCLUDES EARNINGS WEBCAST; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Tgi’s Proposed Notes; 12/04/2018 – TGI Fridays Partners with SessionM to Raise the Bar on Personalized Guest Experiences

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 120,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, up from 114,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 847,035 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold TGI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 2.73% less from 49.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy (NYSE:ETR) by 3,672 shares to 4,882 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Tr Shs Ben Int In (XLI) by 13,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,829 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Inter Duration Pfd & (FPF).