Rock Point Advisors Has Boosted Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Position by $1.52 Million; As Emerson El Co (EMR) Share Price Declined, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $1.26 Million

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Emerson El Co (EMR) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 18,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,765 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 38,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Emerson El Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.93. About 2.15 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 126,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 735,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, up from 608,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 3.66M shares traded or 23.04% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 27/03/2018 – ING: PAYCONIQ MERGER EXPANDS MOBILE PAYMENTS IN BELGIUM; 14/03/2018 – MANDATE: ING GROEP EUR 12NC7, USD 10NC5 TIER 2 NOTES; 13/03/2018 – ING: Withdrawl Follows Shareholder Reaction; 19/03/2018 – ING predicts that by 2060, half of all manufactured goods will be printed; 04/05/2018 – ING SLASKI SAYS EU BUDGET CUTS TO IMPACT POLAND FROM 2023; 08/03/2018 – ING Proposes More Than 50% Increase in Pay of CEO Ralph Hamers; 13/03/2018 – ING Bank Withdraws Proposed Changes to Executive Pay After Backlash; 08/03/2018 – ING Proposes More Than 50% Increase in Hamers’s Pay (Correct); 13/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI: ING PUT FORWARD MICHAL SZCZUREK FOR SPVY BRD; 28/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN SPVY BRD VAN DER VEER COMMENTS IN DUTCH PARLIAMENT

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Industries Inc Common (NYSE:OXM) by 42,000 shares to 94,000 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc Common (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13 million for 17.80 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.