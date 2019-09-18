Rock Point Advisors Has Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Holding; Opera Limited – American Depositary Shares (OPRA) Shorts Raised By 2.17%

Opera Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OPRA) had an increase of 2.17% in short interest. OPRA’s SI was 806,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.17% from 789,200 shares previously. With 148,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Opera Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s short sellers to cover OPRA’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 173,022 shares traded or 55.07% up from the average. Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) has declined 5.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500.

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased Centurylink (CTL) stake by 26.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rock Point Advisors Llc acquired 268,120 shares as Centurylink (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Rock Point Advisors Llc holds 1.27M shares with $14.88M value, up from 997,121 last quarter. Centurylink now has $13.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 3.18M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It has a 48.29 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkwood Limited Liability Co, Ohio-based fund reported 534,199 shares. Moreover, Southeast Asset Inc has 3.84% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.25 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 44,683 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank invested in 320 shares. Natl Pension Ser has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Vanguard Grp holds 111.08M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mirador LP reported 19,510 shares stake. Comm National Bank & Trust reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Hsbc Pcl holds 1.32M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. World Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 95,340 shares. 469,844 were reported by Century. Clark Estates holds 0.38% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 200,000 shares.