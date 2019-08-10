Rock Point Advisors Decreased Its Kennedy (KW) Position by $1.06 Million; Stock Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Holder Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Lowered Its Position

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 50,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 662,011 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16 million, down from 712,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 240,538 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 4,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 22,327 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 27,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal, Iowa-based fund reported 8.17M shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 18,156 shares. Whittier Comm invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 129 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 18.96 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 640,000 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 4,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 843,914 shares. Regions Finance reported 472 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Advisory Svcs Networks Lc accumulated 168 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Franklin Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Victory Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). 15,617 were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Canada.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $431,655 activity. 13,500 shares were bought by Bowen Trevor, worth $282,555.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14 billion and $86.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited holds 69,500 shares. Interocean Cap Llc holds 407,563 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 4.76M shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Leuthold Gp Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 7,425 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Limited accumulated 0.92% or 2.11 million shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.04% or 1,666 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W And, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 812,442 shares. Moreover, Girard Ltd has 1.27% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 84,606 shares. Personal invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Strategic Advsrs holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,534 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.39% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,251 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 498,772 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp has invested 1.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Asset Mgmt Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.17% stake.

