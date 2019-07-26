Rock Point Advisors Cut Stryker (SYK) Stake; Cummins (CMI) Sellers Decreased By 25.85% Their Shorts

Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) had a decrease of 25.85% in short interest. CMI’s SI was 2.90M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.85% from 3.91M shares previously. With 1.31 million avg volume, 2 days are for Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI)’s short sellers to cover CMI’s short positions. The SI to Cummins Inc’s float is 1.84%. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 798,075 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased Stryker (SYK) stake by 6.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 1,656 shares as Stryker (SYK)’s stock rose 0.21%. The Rock Point Advisors Llc holds 24,441 shares with $4.83M value, down from 26,097 last quarter. Stryker now has $80.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 1.55 million shares traded or 54.38% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Embree Tracy A. The insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 423 shares worth $63,499.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 13 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 7 to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. Oppenheimer downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Thursday, February 7 to “Perform” rating. As per Tuesday, July 2, the company rating was downgraded by Loop Capital. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. Evercore downgraded the shares of CMI in report on Friday, May 31 to “In-Line” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Cummins Inc. shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,057 were reported by Rowland Com Invest Counsel Adv. Moreover, Burke & Herbert Fincl Bank has 0.5% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bartlett & Limited Liability reported 450 shares. Cumberland Inc reported 0.54% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.1% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). British Columbia holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 72,184 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 2,212 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Weiss Multi reported 0.13% stake. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp accumulated 3,641 shares. Green Square Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.91% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Highstreet Asset has 8,484 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 1.53 million shares. Amalgamated State Bank has 20,538 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel owns 42,186 shares.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.52 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 11.34 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $4.58 million activity. Doliveux Roch had bought 43 shares worth $8,117. $1.68M worth of stock was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE on Thursday, January 31. 180 shares were sold by Fink M Kathryn, worth $31,819 on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 15,995 shares valued at $2.89 million was sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon.