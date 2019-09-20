Rock Point Advisors Cut Owens Corning (OC) Holding By $400,084; Newpark Resources (NR)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Newpark Resources Inc (NR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 72 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 63 sold and trimmed stakes in Newpark Resources Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 86.45 million shares, down from 101.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Newpark Resources Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 39 Increased: 50 New Position: 22.

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased Owens Corning Inc (OC) stake by 7.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 6,898 shares as Owens Corning Inc (OC)’s stock rose 13.28%. The Rock Point Advisors Llc holds 81,068 shares with $4.72M value, down from 87,966 last quarter. Owens Corning Inc now has $6.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.56. About 91,882 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281570 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EBITDA $152M; 26/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280920 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 4.03% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. for 620,678 shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 799,573 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has 1.06% invested in the company for 991,733 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 1.04% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 809,836 shares.

Analysts await Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. NR’s profit will be $7.20M for 23.91 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Newpark Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products primarily to the gas and oil exploration and production industry. The company has market cap of $688.98 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. It has a 34.93 P/E ratio. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 151,541 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) has declined 28.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 77.4 MLN RAND VS 95.2 MLN RAND YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Newpark Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Newpark Announces 25 First-Place Rankings In Annual EnergyPoint Research Customer Satisfaction Survey; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $223.0M; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession

More notable recent Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Newpark Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:NR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Accelerates Market Introduction of 5G Devices in U.S. with Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Conformance Test Cases Approved by PTCRB – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acceleron Shelves Muscular Dystrophy Drug Trial, Aclaris Aces Late-Stage Study – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.18 million for 10.09 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens Corning has $7200 highest and $4800 lowest target. $60’s average target is -0.92% below currents $60.56 stock price. Owens Corning had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) on Thursday, June 27 to “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Owens Corning (OC) Reports Election of Eduardo Cordeiro to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Owens Corningâ€™s (NYSE:OC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.03% or 371,943 shares. Alpha Windward Limited invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.02% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 5,917 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 6.41M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 285 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 113,859 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 227,213 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 16,788 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 56,364 shares. Synovus Financial accumulated 3,047 shares. Sei Invs Co invested in 9,332 shares. Moreover, Hg Vora Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 16.06% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 0.02% or 3,858 shares.