Rock Point Advisors Cut Its W. P. Carey (WPC) Stake by $3.56 Million; Integre Asset Management Lowered Citrix Sys (CTXS) Position by $912,184 as Share Price Declined

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 9,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 23,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, down from 33,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.51. About 1.01 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W. P. Carey (WPC) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 43,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 85,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in W. P. Carey for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $91.59. About 353,219 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.37 million for 28.72 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $214.32M for 18.17 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $219.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) by 268,120 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 104,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolent Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

