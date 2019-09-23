Rock Point Advisors Cut Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Position by $1.39 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Epam Sys (EPAM) Shares Rose, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised by $1.42 Million Its Stake

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 7,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 59,056 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, down from 66,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.93. About 10.75 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 419.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 8,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 10,191 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 1,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $186.57. About 68,740 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,204 shares to 233,076 shares, valued at $49.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 12,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,614 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $219.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 104,188 shares to 293,830 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep Nv Adr (NYSE:ING) by 32,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

