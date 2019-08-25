Rock Point Advisors Cut By $413,408 Its Ameresco (AMRC) Holding; Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited – Ordinary Shar (CLWT) SI Increased By 138.76%

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased Ameresco (AMRC) stake by 11.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 25,838 shares as Ameresco (AMRC)’s stock declined 5.63%. The Rock Point Advisors Llc holds 189,642 shares with $3.07M value, down from 215,480 last quarter. Ameresco now has $662.31 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 89,389 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy Improvements; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy lmprovements; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited – Ordinary Shar (NASDAQ:CLWT) had an increase of 138.76% in short interest. CLWT’s SI was 42,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 138.76% from 17,800 shares previously. With 53,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited – Ordinary Shar (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s short sellers to cover CLWT’s short positions. The SI to Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited – Ordinary Shar’s float is 3.94%. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 13,142 shares traded. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) has risen 2.20% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameresco has $20 highest and $19 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is 36.65% above currents $14.27 stock price. Ameresco had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 7. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $8.15 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering. It has a 98.75 P/E ratio. It sells analytical instruments, such as chromatographs, mass spectrometers, flow injector analyzers, automated sample preparation workstations, and atomic spectrometers; environmental monitoring instruments comprising air and water quality monitoring instruments; sample pre-treatment equipment; and general purpose laboratory instruments consisting of water quality monitoring and analysis equipment.

