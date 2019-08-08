Rock Point Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Pgt (PGTI); Lonestar Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Symantec (SYMC) by $1.22 Million

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pgt Inc (PGTI) by 105.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 140,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 273,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 132,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pgt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $838.42M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 14,240 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.85% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.62. About 5.32 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 02/04/2018 – Jeff Rothschild Joins Pure Storage’s Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 11/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Symantec Rtgs Unchgd By Intrnl Audit Invstgtn; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 28/03/2018 – Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. 18,321 shares valued at $422,327 were sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. on Thursday, February 14.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 120,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Symantec Named a Leader Among Data Security Portfolios by Independent Research Firm – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Symantec (SYMC) Launches Norton 360 Deluxe in Microsoft Store – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Symantec (SYMC) Q4 Earnings Match, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Broadcom (AVGO) discovered new information that prompted it to try to cut value of Symantec (SYMC) deal below $28 per share, still keen to find solution – FT – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SYMC,AVGO,ZM,MFGP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) by 20,923 shares to 85,769 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,132 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).