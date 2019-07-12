Rock Point Advisors Boosted Its Holding in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) as Market Valuation Declined; First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shares Declined While Uss Investment Management LTD Decreased Holding

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 49.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,038 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 75,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $100.63. About 1.17M shares traded or 11.30% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 126,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 735,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, up from 608,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 1.47M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 09/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN TO EXPLAIN CEO PAY RISE PROPOSAL TO PARLIAMENT:ANP; 23/04/2018 – ING Groep Declares Dividend of EUR0.67; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE: ING ACCEDES TO RSA, OVERALL CREDITOR SUPPORT UP TO 55%; 08/03/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN HOEKSTRA `UNHAPPY’ ABOUT ING CEO SALARY PROPOSAL; 14/05/2018 – The exchange was performed in 24 hours, HSBC and ING said; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – HSBC in blockchain first with trade finance deal; 16/03/2018 – BASIC FIT NV BFIT.AS : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 28.50 FROM EUR 27; 25/05/2018 – EU agrees new capital rules, large banks secure easier terms; 08/03/2018 – ING angers Dutch politicians with CEO pay rise plan; 30/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ING BELGIUM’S PANDBRIEVEN AT ‘AAA’; OUTLOOK STABL

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 1.41 million shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $29.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 423,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp Pr (NYSE:FBP) by 183,420 shares to 402,231 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 25,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,642 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).