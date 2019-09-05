Rock Point Advisors Boosted Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Stake; Mantech International (MANT)’s Sentiment Is 1.42

Mantech International Corp (MANT) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 91 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 64 cut down and sold their holdings in Mantech International Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 24.27 million shares, down from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mantech International Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 51 Increased: 61 New Position: 30.

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) stake by 20.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Point Advisors Llc acquired 126,799 shares as Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING)’s stock declined 11.97%. The Rock Point Advisors Llc holds 735,598 shares with $8.93M value, up from 608,799 last quarter. Ing Groep Nv Adr now has $37.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 2.74 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 22/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 527.23; ING Leads Decline; 09/05/2018 – REG-ING posts 1Q18 net result of €1,225 million; 08/03/2018 – ING publishes its 2017 Integrated Annual Report and proxy materials 2018 AGM; 13/05/2018 – Business Mirror: ING Bank projects better growth rates next year; 01/05/2018 – ING’s Viraj Patel Says U.S. Trade Tariffs Are Thorn in the Side of FX Markets (Video); 04/05/2018 – ING SLASKI SAYS EU BUDGET CUTS TO IMPACT POLAND FROM 2023; 13/04/2018 – ING Global Rate Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY; 13/03/2018 – ING: Withdrawl Follows Shareholder Reaction; 06/04/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 11 Bps

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. It offers cyber security solutions and services. It has a 31.66 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network activities and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service.

Rk Capital Management Llc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation for 70,000 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp owns 156,834 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Llc has 0.74% invested in the company for 1.43 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Argyle Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.59% in the stock. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,100 shares.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $69.17. About 111,692 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (MANT) has risen 19.08% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4I Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 14/03/2018 ManTech Earns CMMI® Maturity Level 4 for Development; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 11/04/2018 – ManTech: Marine Corps Contract for Engineering, Maintenance of Tactical Vehicles; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH SEES FY EPS $2.00 TO $2.08, EST. $2.02; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Net $80.1M-Net $83.3M; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Rev $1.90B-$1.95B

Analysts await ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MANT’s profit will be $31.76 million for 28.82 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by ManTech International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased Stryker (NYSE:SYK) stake by 1,656 shares to 24,441 valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) stake by 91,460 shares and now owns 335,013 shares. Arris International Plc was reduced too.

