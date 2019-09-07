Rock Point Advisors Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Position; Factset Research System (FDS) Holder American Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $815,672

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Research System (FDS) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 3,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 270,150 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.07 million, down from 273,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Research System for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $275.62. About 260,127 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Rev $1.34B-$1.36B; 07/03/2018 – Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 08/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 1.2426 After ECB Announcement, From 1.2378 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12; 26/04/2018 – FACTSET – CO, QUANTOPIAN ANNOUNCED NEW STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP, PLAN TO LAUNCH A DATA ANALYSIS SOLUTION CALLED QUANTOPIAN ENTERPRISE; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 18/04/2018 – EUR/USD Falls After EZ Inflation to 1.2346, From 1.2360 Beforehand – Factset; 18/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4216 After UK CPI, From 1.4274 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42, REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 74.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 427,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 997,121 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 570,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 7.04M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY

Since March 12, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Shares for $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. Chilton Kevin P. also bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12. 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc by 37,530 shares to 133,055 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 7,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,807 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Investment Management invested 0.44% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Architects has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 22,910 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 132 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.06% or 1.38M shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al has 316,334 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 50,200 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd holds 0.92% or 629,840 shares. Gabelli Funds has invested 0.14% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Eagle Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2.98 million shares. Moreover, Barnett & has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Yorktown And Company accumulated 44,000 shares. Thornburg Inv Management, New Mexico-based fund reported 87,682 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1,100 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Jlb And Assocs holds 12,055 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na owns 827 shares. 7,640 are owned by Metropolitan Life Com Ny. Us Bancorp De owns 20,687 shares. Roberts Glore Il holds 0.17% or 1,110 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Svcs Automobile Association has 0.09% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 1,519 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Corp holds 0.02% or 340,902 shares. City Company owns 25 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1,489 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Btim accumulated 0.3% or 88,307 shares. 336 are owned by First Mercantile Trust. Middleton And Ma stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.03% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) by 11,930 shares to 23,310 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 10,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Services Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG).

