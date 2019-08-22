Robotti Robert Upped Its Grubhub (GRUB) Holding by $3.45 Million; Share Value Declined; Dean Capital Management Lowered Its Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 1.04M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 7,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 13,720 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 20,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 84,827 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.49 million for 14.90 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). 4,379 were reported by First Manhattan. Natixis Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Sei Invs holds 0% or 14,033 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Rnc Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 10,200 shares in its portfolio. 5,568 are held by Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated. 36,613 were accumulated by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0% or 8,920 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 47,910 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 7,127 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 30,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Com invested in 0% or 153 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 125,796 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 89,270 shares.

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bank Of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) Reports Election of Michelle Hulst to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 20, 2019.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Grubhub Inc.’s (NYSE:GRUB) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will DoorDash’s Pain Generate Big Gains for Grubhub? – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Domino’s sticks with in-house delivery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Grubhub: The Crash Is A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30,175 shares to 620,135 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc.