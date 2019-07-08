Robotti Robert Stake In Grubhub (GRUB) Was Boosted; Somerville Kurt F Lowered Its Xilinx (XLNX) Holding as Shares Declined

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,733 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.80M, down from 120,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 1.06M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 703,441 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 37,000 shares to 222,940 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,135 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95 million for 30.80 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.