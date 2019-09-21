Robotti Robert Stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) Cut by $7.22 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Roof Eidam & Maycock Lifted Stake

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 290.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 11,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 15,713 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 4,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 59.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 902,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 626,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 44.41% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 164 investors sold ESV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 99.13% less from 284.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Invest Mgmt holds 68,907 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Llc invested 0.2% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 47,088 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jnba Fincl holds 0% or 119 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt accumulated 13,053 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hourglass Llc reported 259,170 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 58,143 shares. Robotti Robert, a New York-based fund reported 626,569 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 0% or 503 shares in its portfolio. Shah Capital Mgmt holds 4.83% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1.02M shares. General Amer has 0.27% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1,996 shares. Alphamark owns 4,472 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Ltd Company has invested 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 309,807 shares. Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 8.8% or 18.78 million shares in its portfolio. 510,821 are held by Fincl Counselors Inc. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc accumulated 327,739 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,870 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 83,033 shares. Vanguard reported 613.01M shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. Phocas Financial has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 10.71M shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc reported 144 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 76,733 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. 124,100 are owned by American Assets Mngmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Lau Limited Liability Corp has 2.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,949 shares. North Amer invested in 135,305 shares.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $243.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 103,600 shares to 523,490 shares, valued at $13.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 193,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,578 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).