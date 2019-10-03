Robotti Robert Lowered Its Radnet (RDNT) Holding; The Mosaic Company (MOS) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Robotti Robert decreased Radnet Inc (RDNT) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Robotti Robert sold 25,467 shares as Radnet Inc (RDNT)’s stock rose 20.84%. The Robotti Robert holds 594,668 shares with $8.20 million value, down from 620,135 last quarter. Radnet Inc now has $703.79M valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 189,021 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact

Among 6 analysts covering Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mosaic has $33 highest and $2200 lowest target. $27.67’s average target is 40.74% above currents $19.66 stock price. Mosaic had 12 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2600 target in Friday, September 27 report. The rating was upgraded by CItigroup to “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by JP Morgan. See The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Maintain

23/09/2019 Broker: Consumer Edge Research Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $22.0000 Initiates Coverage On

13/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $24.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: IBC Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperformer Upgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: CItigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $473,466 activity. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Freeland Clint. The insider BEEBE CHERYL K bought 12,998 shares worth $249,692. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Isaacson Mark J.. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. MONAHAN WILLIAM T had bought 2,360 shares worth $49,902.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.59 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It has a 29.74 P/E ratio. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold The Mosaic Company shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has 3,076 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.02% stake. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 24.14 million shares. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 0.25% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 57,601 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp invested in 757,509 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 8,579 shares. Howe & Rusling invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Mackenzie Fincl, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,163 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 583,977 shares. 886,438 were reported by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 764,782 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 2.53 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. RDNT’s profit will be $5.51 million for 31.91 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by RadNet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.