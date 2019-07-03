Robotti Robert Lowered Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Stake By $723,834; BOOHOO COM PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (BHHOF) Shorts Raised By 410.18%

BOOHOO COM PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) had an increase of 410.18% in short interest. BHHOF’s SI was 7.15M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 410.18% from 1.40 million shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 35726 days are for BOOHOO COM PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (OTCMKTS:BHHOF)’s short sellers to cover BHHOF’s short positions. It closed at $2.85 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Robotti Robert decreased Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) stake by 27.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robotti Robert sold 120,639 shares as Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG)’s stock rose 33.16%. The Robotti Robert holds 318,039 shares with $2.04M value, down from 438,678 last quarter. Dorian Lpg Ltd now has $496.51 million valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 365,442 shares traded or 37.54% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

boohoo.com plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. The firm designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It has a 75 P/E ratio. It offers its products for men, women, and children.

Another recent and important boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Fast Fashion Of The Future: ASOS Vs. Boohoo – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018.