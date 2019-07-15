Robotti Robert Increases Position in Grubhub (GRUB); Thornburg Investment Management Position In Home Depot (HD) Was Lifted

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.53. About 274,459 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 154,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.57M, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $217.22. About 404,664 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invests, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 172,501 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2.59% stake. Accredited Incorporated invested 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clough Capital Partners LP stated it has 2.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Camelot Portfolios holds 0.21% or 2,659 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 94,142 shares. Braun Stacey Inc holds 1.08% or 85,029 shares. The Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset LP has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 161,142 are held by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability. 14,922 are owned by Sol Cap Management. Capital Planning Ltd Co reported 1,948 shares. The Florida-based Efg Asset (Americas) has invested 0.96% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zevin Asset Mgmt Llc reported 5,551 shares. Fayerweather Charles has 1.63% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Godsey Gibb Associates reported 2.64% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 419,572 shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $511.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 2.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,554 shares, and cut its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $35.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 28,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).