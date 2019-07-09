Robotti Robert Increases Holding in Grubhub (GRUB); As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Price Declined, Crosslink Capital Has Boosted by $2.45 Million Its Holding

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.06 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48M, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $167.76. About 1.37M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 70,570 shares to 56,214 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,970 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One stated it has 50,798 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Lc reported 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Korea Investment holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 21,700 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 8,523 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,140 shares. 3,150 are owned by Raymond James Advsrs. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 20 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 56,896 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company owns 3,953 shares. Syntal Prtn Ltd Company reported 4,641 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 100 shares stake. Stephens Ar holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 571 shares. Pnc reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Carroll Fincl Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).