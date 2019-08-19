Robotti Robert Holding in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Has Upped as Valuation Declined; Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Increased Its Position in M & T Bank (MTB) by $2.05 Million as Stock Declined

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 1.51 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in M & T Bank Corp (MTB) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 13,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The hedge fund held 120,344 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.90M, up from 107,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in M & T Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $150.07. About 206,061 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $980.3M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190; 22/03/2018 – INDIA SUBRAMANIAN SEES OIL PRICES TO REMAIN AT $55-$60/BBL M/T; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net $352.6M; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $43 MLN IN INITIAL 2018 QUARTER, COMPARED WITH $55 MLN IN CORRESPONDING 2017 QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – BHARAT FINANCIAL REITERATES AIM TO GROW LOAN PORTFOLIO 45% M/T

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30,175 shares to 620,135 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 28,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $26,941 activity.

