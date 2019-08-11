Robotti Robert Holding in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Has Increased as Market Value Declined; M&R Capital Management Has Raised Its Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) Position by $407,120

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 47,133 shares traded or 114.52% up from the average. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 2.62M shares traded or 4.77% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold PAI shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 394,800 shares or 11.07% more from 355,442 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Mgmt Professionals Incorporated invested 0.01% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc has 0.01% invested in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 25,467 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 35,864 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt invested in 30,380 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 13,090 shares stake. Granite Invest Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc holds 0.07% or 94,109 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). State Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Benjamin F Edwards Co Incorporated reported 2,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 62,633 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv has invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI).

More notable recent Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Analyst: Texas joining states’ lawsuit dims Sprint/T-Mobile merger odds – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Murphy Oil Closes Gulf of Mexico Joint Venture, Provides Updated Guidance and Announces New Unsecured Credit Facility – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “T-Mobile promises 5G for most of California in Sprint deal – Sacramento Business Journal” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “WeWork, Sprint unveil redesign of Overland Park headquarters – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 7,040 shares to 827 shares, valued at $130,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 3,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,918 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30,175 shares to 620,135 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,940 shares, and cut its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Forget IPOs: 2 â€œGround Floorâ€ Energy Stocks With Huge Upside – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Top Stocks Dividend Investors Should Own – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Reasons to Sell Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) Stock Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Devon Energy Hands The Win To Canadian Natural Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Disappoints: Canadian Asset Sale At Low End Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.