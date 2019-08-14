Robotti Robert Has Trimmed Its Radnet (RDNT) Position by $362,100 as Stock Rose; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Glenview Capital Management Raised Its Position by $188.46 Million

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 30,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 620,135 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, down from 650,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $753.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 235,026 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 195.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 3.24M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.27M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $99.99. About 3.23M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 600,000 shares to 7.70 million shares, valued at $156.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91M shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

