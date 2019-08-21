Robotti Robert Has Raised Its Grubhub (GRUB) Holding; Hood River Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stake

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) stake by 4.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 3,181 shares as Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 74,952 shares with $10.82 million value, down from 78,133 last quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line now has $13.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $165.79. About 298,203 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018

Robotti Robert increased Grubhub (GRUB) stake by 250% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robotti Robert acquired 50,000 shares as Grubhub (GRUB)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Robotti Robert holds 70,000 shares with $4.86M value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Grubhub now has $5.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.96. About 589,167 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight has $16500 highest and $150 lowest target. $156.67’s average target is -5.50% below currents $165.79 stock price. Old Dominion Freight had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 26. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $150 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65M for 19.10 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) stake by 191,807 shares to 332,089 valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Rent (NASDAQ:RCII) stake by 142,667 shares and now owns 802,484 shares. Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was raised too.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ODFL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, CSII, ODFL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Old Dominion Sees Continued Tonnage Weakness In July – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL), Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – The LTL “Oligopoly” Drives On – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 78,795 shares. Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,111 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 43,324 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 886 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 6,552 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs reported 0.34% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada reported 6,054 shares. Wasatch accumulated 612,881 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Hood River Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Windham Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 341,095 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Waverton Invest Management has 10,760 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Aurora Counsel stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 88 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. GrubHub has $13300 highest and $6800 lowest target. $95.17’s average target is 53.60% above currents $61.96 stock price. GrubHub had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the shares of GRUB in report on Tuesday, June 25 to “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) rating on Friday, July 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $13300 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight”.