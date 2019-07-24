Robotti Robert Has Lifted Its Grubhub (GRUB) Holding by $3.45 Million; Valuation Declined; 1832 Asset Management LP Lowered Marathon Oil (MRO) Stake by $1.17 Million as Share Value Declined

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 73,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 322,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 5.86 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $73.47. About 743,362 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 12,500 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MRO’s profit will be $148.15M for 19.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt reported 1,074 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 180,100 shares. Victory Cap invested in 302,162 shares. Lpl Financial Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.49 million shares. 10,686 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt. Hartford Investment Company reported 88,731 shares. Boston Llc holds 0.08% or 87,905 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 12,769 shares. 63,032 were accumulated by Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership. 11,962 are held by Asset Mgmt. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company holds 0.01% or 6,800 shares. Luminus Mngmt holds 0% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Barometer Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 353,758 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 248,600 shares stake.

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 37,000 shares to 222,940 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 120,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,039 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.