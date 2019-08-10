Robotti Robert Has Boosted Its Stake in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) by $482,085; As Osi Systems (OSIS) Share Value Rose, Pnc Financial Services Group Has Increased Its Holding by $1.45 Million

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 2.62 million shares traded or 5.11% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) by 384.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 16,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 21,034 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 4,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $107.78. About 199,676 shares traded or 22.90% up from the average. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.50 TO $3.69, EST. $3.53; 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Management Exits Position in OSI Systems; 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS ABOUT $938 MLN, COMPARED WITH $738 MLN AS OF JUNE 30, 2017; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Because what else would you do with your cash when a contract that generated likely over half of EBITDA is drastically cut & could go away in two years? $OSIS announces share buyback; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS)

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,172 shares to 18,570 shares, valued at $869,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 3,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,623 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.73 million activity. SZE VICTOR S had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.73 million on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold OSIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.23 million shares or 3.62% less from 17.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial owns 1,590 shares. 321,268 are owned by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lc. 5,340 are owned by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com. Usa Portformulas, Michigan-based fund reported 2,837 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.04% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). California Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 28,308 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 57,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 7,920 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 383,142 shares. Barclays Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Legal General Plc holds 42,776 shares.

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 9,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,135 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).