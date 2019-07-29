Robotti Robert Cut Position in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) by $371,540; As Imax (IMAX) Share Price Rose, Holder Sarbit Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Stake

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 28,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.07 million, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 308,160 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98M, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 91,717 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Imax; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to IMAX on May 8 for “Methods and systems of vibrating a screen” (Belgian Inventor); 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Imax China Holding Inc; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS; 27/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.54 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $55.50M for 8.86 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 213,079 shares in its portfolio. 2.40 million were reported by State Street. 541,637 are owned by Hillcrest Asset Mgmt. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 1.38M shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Charles Schwab Invest invested in 994,506 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 224,086 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 8.15 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Raymond James & reported 90,840 shares. Weber Alan W holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 100,000 shares. California-based Park West Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Numerixs Invest Technology invested 0.03% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 79,338 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 18,990 shares.

