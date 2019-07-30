Robotti Robert Cut Its Skyline (SKY) Stake by $703,000; Stock Value Rose; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Holding in America Movil Adr (AMX) Has Decreased as Stock Declined

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 194,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.80 million, down from 5.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in America Movil Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 879,183 shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Skyline Corp (SKY) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,940 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 259,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Skyline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 8.21% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 716,578 shares traded or 37.67% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Class A by 74,657 shares to 5.79 million shares, valued at $112.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 464,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.11B for 10.63 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $228.80 million activity. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, March 5. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP sold $87.18M worth of stock or 4.31M shares.

Analysts await Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. SKY’s profit will be $15.87 million for 26.38 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Skyline Champion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

